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Convention leaders have two hotel proposals to consider

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
The outdoor Bloomington Convention Center sign with College Ave. in the background.
WFIU/WTIU News
The Capital Improvement Board met Wednesday after the June 30 deadline for hotelier submissions.

Convention center leaders have two host hotel proposals to consider by July 15.

The Capital Improvement Board met Wednesday after the June 30 deadline for hotelier submissions.

The board received five, but only two met the requirements.

One of them is Dora Hospitality, chosen a couple years ago but unable to reach a deal on incentives. The other is MHG by Neal & Sanjay Patel. Both are based in Indianapolis.

Those excluded for consideration were Concord Hotels, Garfield, and The Phoenix Downtown due to lack of rooms, site selection, or financial plans.

Hotelier interviews begin July 8 with a recommendation by July 15.

Read more: Group offers deal for Seminary Pointe, convention hotel

Seminary Pointe leases end September 30 with demolition possible October 1.

Environmental and appraisal reports on those properties are still in progress.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
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