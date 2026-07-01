Gov. Braun appoints three new trustees to IU board

Indiana Gov. Braun appointed three IU alumni as trustees to the Indiana University Board of Trustees.

Matt Ferguson, Steve Henke, and Mel Raines will serve until June 30, 2029.

"These new trustees are each accomplished leaders with a proven record leading large, complex organizations," IU President Pamela Whitten said.

The new trustees will officially assume their roles at the board meeting August 14.

Ferguson is the former CEO of CareerBuilder, serving from 2004 to 2018, and is currently executive chairman. He graduated from IU in 1989. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a J.D. degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

Henke is CEO of Henke Development Group. He received his undergrad and law degrees from IU. He worked as an attorney for 40 years and is Emeritus Director of the IU Foundation Board.

Raines is CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the first woman CEO for the company. She has an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications from IU. Earlier in her career, she served as assistant to Vice President Dick Cheney.