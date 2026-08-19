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Monroe County clerk’s office closed for two weeks, but services still available to public

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published August 19, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
Inside the Monroe County clerk’s office.
Photo courtesy by Monroe County clerk's office
Inside the Monroe County clerk’s office.

The Monroe County clerk’s office, located inside the Justice Building, will be closed for about two weeks due to condensation in the ductwork which caused water to collect in the office’s light fixtures. Clerk’s office services will still be available to the public.

The clerk’s office consists of two rooms: room 201 and room 203. Room 201 is closed while remediation is being done and 203 remains open where patrons can go for assistance, County Clerk Nicole Browne wrote in an email.

Condensation on ductwork.
Photo courtesy by Monroe County clerk's office
Condensation on ductwork.

The clerk’s office closed at 11 a.m. Monday and repairs started the same day, Browne wrote. David Gardner, who oversees the building’s maintenance, wrote in an email to Browne on Monday that the condensation in the ductwork is occurring because cold air is traveling through uninsulated ductwork that is surrounded by warmer, humid air above the ceiling.

It is mainly affecting the public service area of the office. The child support side of the clerk’s office was unaffected because the ductwork is already insulated, Gardner wrote.

Until the remaining ductwork becomes insulated, or there is a significant change to temperature and humidity conditions, the condensation may not be able to be eliminated, he wrote.

Since Tuesday morning, most of the clerk’s office staff has been working out of both clerk rooms, Browne wrote. Some staff have been relocated to other rooms within the Justice Building.

On Monday, ceiling tiles were removed with visible staining and four dehumidifiers helped remove condensation, Gardner wrote. An electrician shut down lights that were exposed to water.
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