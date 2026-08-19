Two of IU’s preseason All-Americans like how team looks in camp

IU left tackle Carter Smith, recently named to the AP Preseason All-American first team, said Wednesday he is doing well after recovering from a labrum injury.

“I feel strong,” Smith said. “I actually had an incident today where I broke my arm brace so I think I’m feeling extra strong from that.”

Smith was expected to start at left tackle next to incoming left guard Joe Brunner, a Wisconsin transfer. But Brunner recently moved to right tackle. Smith said Brunner has excelled after the change.

“Maybe sometimes he’ll like to handle something a different way and it kind of provides a new perspective for us and something that we could do,” Smith said. “But in terms of his growth at the position of tackle, he’s done very well.”

Smith praised his teammates and the way they have grown as a unit.

“Coach Cig preaches that we stack days and you got to find a way to get better every single day,” Smith said. “That’s really easy to do when you have a great defense that you get to go up against every day.”

With the recent reacquisition of edge rushers Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley, IU’s defensive line figures to be one of the best in the country.

The anchor of that line is defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker.

On Tuesday, Tucker was named to the AP Preseason All-American second team. He joined Smith, linebacker Rolijah Hardy, and receiver Charlie Becker as the only Hoosiers selected for either team.

Tucker spoke highly of fellow defensive tackle Mario Landino.

“Me and Mario talk about it all the time … how much chemistry we have on the field,” Tucker said. “Being that this is our third year playing together as well, we kind of just work together and we have good chemistry and natural ability to just play off of each other.”

Defensive Coordinator Bryant Haines is most often credited with the success of the IU defensive line.

Tucker highlighted a specific way Haines challenges his players.

“Probably one of the most challenging [things] is ultimately the amount of stuff we do. We’re gonna throw a lot of looks at you, a lot of different schemes at you to ultimately confuse you,” Tucker said. “But once you get in and you understand it, it kind of clicks.”

Aside from the return of Daley and Wyatt, IU bolstered its defense with portal additions.

Joe Hjelle, a defensive tackle transfer from Tulsa, has impressed Tucker with his work ethic.

“He puts his head down and goes to work and he really gets after it, man,” Tucker said. “He’s a worker and he always gets better and he’s always looking to improve.”

Elsewhere on defense, Isaiah Jones is expected to be one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten.

Jones pointed to one area as his offseason focus.

“For me, it’s just being not only a vocal leader, but a leader by my actions,” Jones said. “It’s when some guys maybe want to go take a break. Maybe a break sounds nice, but I can’t. I can’t put my hands on my hips. Can’t look tired on the field.”

Tucker and Jones brought up the opportunity to practice against IU’s offense.

Specifically, he mentioned the strength of the backfield.

“Yeah, all the running backs are special guys, you got Lee, Khobie, and Turbo obviously, they’re all explosive,” Jones said. “They’re quick, and they’re decisive, and they can find the hole.”

On Wednesday morning, IU football tickets officially sold out per their website.

IU opens the season Sep. 5 against North Texas at Memorial Stadium.