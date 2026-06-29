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Historic commission releases demolition delay for Seminary Pointe buildings

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published June 29, 2026 at 1:21 PM EDT
Parking lot and north view of the Seminary Apartment duplex.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Parking lot and north view of the Seminary Apartment duplex.

The Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission voted 4-2 Thursday to release the 90-day demolition delay for two Seminary Pointe buildings downtown, clearing another hurdle for plans tied to the convention center expansion.

The buildings at 424 S. College Ave. and 222 W. Second St. had been designated as contributing structures within the Prospect Hill Historic District, triggering a 90-day delay after demolition requests were filed.

During Thursday's meeting, opponents urged commissioners to keep the delay in place, arguing the buildings have historic significance and provide 21 affordable apartments.

Read more: Seminary Pointe leases extended until end of August

But commissioners said their role was limited to determining whether the buildings still met the historic and architectural standards required for their ‘contributing designation’.

"What we are here to consider is the architectural and historical significance of the building only," Historic Preservation Commission Chair Jeremy Hackerd said before the vote. "We need to stay in our lane."

Commissioners ultimately concluded the buildings no longer warrant delaying demolition under the city's preservation ordinance.

Releasing the demolition delay does not authorize demolition itself, but it allows the property owner to move forward with the permitting process without waiting for the remainder of the 90-day review period.

If the remaining approvals are secured, demolition could begin as early as Oct. 1.

The buildings are part of the Seminary Square Apartments complex, where the Monroe County Capital Improvement Board has proposed redevelopment connected to the convention center expansion.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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