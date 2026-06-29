How to celebrate the Fourth in Bloomington

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary Saturday, the City of Bloomington is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with community events, outdoor activities, and free entertainment.

This year's celebration will feel different, with the Bloomington Farmers' Market and the annual Fourth of July Parade taking place simultaneously Saturday morning.

The market opens from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of City Hall, 401 N. Morton St.

The Bloomington Community Band will perform at 9 a.m. on the Monroe County Courthouse Square before the annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel south on College Avenue, east on Kirkwood Avenue, and north on Walnut Street.

College Avenue, Walnut Street, Morton Street, and Kirkwood Avenue will close at 7 a.m. for the parade and are expected to reopen after the parade concludes around 11:30 a.m.

Listen: State of Inquiry: America 250

Julie Ramey, community relations manager for Bloomington Parks and Recreation, said this year's parade will feature nearly 60 entries from local businesses, community organizations, political campaigns, and other groups.

After the parade, people can cool off with free admission to Bryan Park Pool and Mills Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The spray pad at Switchyard Park will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The holiday weekend continues Sunday with a free performance by Big Dog and the Jason Wells Band at 5:30 p.m. at Bryan Park.

"It's kind of our job to not only have this really fun parade, give the community a chance to come out and celebrate America's 250th, but also to get everybody around town in the most efficient way possible," Ramey said.

People attending the events can park free throughout Bloomington on the Fourth, and are encouraged to park in the Morton Street, Fourth Street, or Trades District garages.

The weather is forecasted to be mostly sunny. If severe weather develops, updates on the parade will be available through the city's hotline at 812-349-3754 and on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.