© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

How to celebrate the Fourth in Bloomington

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
The Bloomington square during the 2019 Fourth of July parade. This summer, the parade was called off due to local health guidelines.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Bloomington square during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary Saturday, the City of Bloomington is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with community events, outdoor activities, and free entertainment.

This year's celebration will feel different, with the Bloomington Farmers' Market and the annual Fourth of July Parade taking place simultaneously Saturday morning.

The market opens from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of City Hall, 401 N. Morton St.

The Bloomington Community Band will perform at 9 a.m. on the Monroe County Courthouse Square before the annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel south on College Avenue, east on Kirkwood Avenue, and north on Walnut Street.

College Avenue, Walnut Street, Morton Street, and Kirkwood Avenue will close at 7 a.m. for the parade and are expected to reopen after the parade concludes around 11:30 a.m.

Listen: State of Inquiry: America 250

Julie Ramey, community relations manager for Bloomington Parks and Recreation, said this year's parade will feature nearly 60 entries from local businesses, community organizations, political campaigns, and other groups.

After the parade, people can cool off with free admission to Bryan Park Pool and Mills Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The spray pad at Switchyard Park will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The holiday weekend continues Sunday with a free performance by Big Dog and the Jason Wells Band at 5:30 p.m. at Bryan Park.

"It's kind of our job to not only have this really fun parade, give the community a chance to come out and celebrate America's 250th, but also to get everybody around town in the most efficient way possible," Ramey said.

People attending the events can park free throughout Bloomington on the Fourth, and are encouraged to park in the Morton Street, Fourth Street, or Trades District garages.

The weather is forecasted to be mostly sunny. If severe weather develops, updates on the parade will be available through the city's hotline at 812-349-3754 and on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Tags
News Featured
Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.