Dangerous heat expected across central Indiana

A heat advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana starting Monday afternoon and ending Thursday night.

Forecasters expect highs in the lower- to mid-90s starting Monday, with heat indices from around 100 degrees to as high as 105 degrees in the afternoons.

“Try to stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible," meteorologist Chad Swain said Sunday. "If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and be in the shade as much as possible.”

Swain said to not expect much relief during the evenings, with temperatures dropping down only into the 70s overnight.

In response, officials are opening cooling stations throughout Monroe County.

Cooling sites include fire stations in Bloomington, Ellettsville, Perry, Clear Creek, Indian Creek, Van Buren and Benton. They open at 10 a.m. all week.

Pets in carriers or kennels are welcome at the Clear Creek and Van Buren stations.

The downtown, southwest and Ellettsville branches of the Monroe County Public Library will open at 9 a.m. through Thursday.