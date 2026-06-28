© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Dangerous heat expected across central Indiana

WFIU | By George Hale
Published June 28, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Fire station building in Bloomington
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Fire stations across the county will provide temporary relief through Thursday.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana starting Monday afternoon and ending Thursday night.

Forecasters expect highs in the lower- to mid-90s starting Monday, with heat indices from around 100 degrees to as high as 105 degrees in the afternoons.

“Try to stay inside in air conditioning as much as possible," meteorologist Chad Swain said Sunday. "If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and be in the shade as much as possible.” 

Swain said to not expect much relief during the evenings, with temperatures dropping down only into the 70s overnight.

In response, officials are opening cooling stations throughout Monroe County.

Cooling sites include fire stations in Bloomington, Ellettsville, Perry, Clear Creek, Indian Creek, Van Buren and Benton. They open at 10 a.m. all week.

Pets in carriers or kennels are welcome at the Clear Creek and Van Buren stations.

The downtown, southwest and Ellettsville branches of the Monroe County Public Library will open at 9 a.m. through Thursday.

Tags
News Top
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.