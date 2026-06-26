IU employee arrested for pointing gun at bicyclists

An Indiana University employee was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at bicyclists Monday at the intersection of Second Street and College Avenue.

Lois Hugentober, 67, of Bloomfield, also known as Lois Watson, is charged with two counts of felony intimidation and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person, a misdemeanor. Hugentober works at IU’s Auxiliary Administration Services.

Hugentober, driving an SUV, was stopped at a red light with three bicyclists behind her.

When the light turned green, police said, she started to drive forward then stopped in the intersection, exited her vehicle and pointed a revolver at the bicyclists.

The bicyclists then scattered and Hugentober drove off on Second Street.

One of the bicyclists told police that he went across the street and started to record on his phone and obtained videos and pictures of the vehicles and Hugentober. He told police Hugentober pointed the gun at him and his friends’ multiple times.

It was also reported that the revolver had a laser on it.

A witness in the parking lot of Kroger at College Avenue told police he saw the bicyclists riding in the area and they had not been causing any disturbance.

The Bloomington Police Department located Hugentober at work later. Hugentober appeared agitated and started to tell police about the incident without being asked, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Hugentober told police the bicyclists surrounded her car and she feared for her safety. She told police one of the three bike riders bumped into her car from behind and the other two bike riders went on either side of her car. One of them, she told police, told her “You better not get out of your car,” and the other bike rider made an obscene gesture.

Police told Hugentober her account of the incident did not align with what witnesses said.

Hugentober also told police she was on medication for depression and anxiety and needed more.

Police found the firearm, unloaded, in her purse at work.

When police asked Hugentober about the gun being unloaded, she said she was not aware of it and that her husband may have unloaded it because of her recent depression.