Bedford postal clerk arrested for mail theft

A Bedford postal worker has been arrested for mail theft.

Mindi Wilson, an opening clerk at the Bedford Post Office, was arrested Friday, June 12, on felony counts of theft and official misconduct.

Local post office managers found open mail in the office earlier this year and received several complaints from customers about undelivered mail.

A special agent with the postal service Inspector General was assigned to the case and installed two hidden cameras in the post office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson was observed taking multiple pieces of mail. A subsequent search of her car and trash can in front of her house found 17 pieces of stolen mail, along with gift cards, checks, and money orders with a total value of $1,043.

According to the affidavit, Wilson admitted to stealing mail that contained potentially valuable items or cash, such as colored greeting or birthday card envelopes, since February 2026.

The mail found in Wilson’s possession was turned over to management so it could be resealed and delivered to intended recipients.