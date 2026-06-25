Tornado recovery underway, relief available

Some relief and financial assistance is available for those impacted by severe weather last week, according to Monroe County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado passed through Monroe County June 17, causing extensive damage to trees and houses.

The Indiana State Disaster Relief Fund is open for applications. Uninsured or underinsured residents who qualify could receive financial assistance from the state — up to $25,000.

Residents can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767 for things like lost prescriptions, medical supplies and hygiene needs.

Monroe County has dumpsters at three locations to help with debris cleanup from June 25 until July 8. Only house and construction debris will be accepted, and residents are responsible for their own cleanup.

The dumpsters are located at:

