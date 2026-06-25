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Tornado recovery underway, relief available

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
A tree went through the Sheffield's back window and damaged part of their roof.
Elyse Perry
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A tree went through a resident's back window and damaged part of their roof due to severe storms last week.

Some relief and financial assistance is available for those impacted by severe weather last week, according to Monroe County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado passed through Monroe County June 17, causing extensive damage to trees and houses.

The Indiana State Disaster Relief Fund is open for applications. Uninsured or underinsured residents who qualify could receive financial assistance from the state — up to $25,000.

Residents can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767 for things like lost prescriptions, medical supplies and hygiene needs.

Monroe County has dumpsters at three locations to help with debris cleanup from June 25 until July 8. Only house and construction debris will be accepted, and residents are responsible for their own cleanup.

The dumpsters are located at:

  • Liberty Church – 9721 N. Liberty Hollow Rd, Gosport, IN
  • Mt. Pleasant Church – 3100 W. Burma Rd, Gosport, IN (in gravel lot by graveyard)
  • Area on Forest Road and Old State Road 37 at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest Entrance
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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