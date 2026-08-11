Monroe County set to close Thomson property homeless encampment

Monroe County plans to close a homeless encampment on the Thompson property, known as Powerline Camp, on Sept. 1. The closure follows safety concerns from county officials and nearby residents.

The county posted a closure notice at the encampment on Aug. 3, citing Monroe County Code 257, which prohibits camping, placing trash and storing personal items on county-owned property without permission from the Board of Commissioners.

The closure follows a July 23 meeting in which commissioners authorized County Attorney Jeff Cockerill to begin the legal process of clearing the encampment.

“I believe you guys have discussed with the sheriff's department about an increase of activity at the Thompson site,” Cockerill said. “I think they would say it's becoming more dangerous and more of a cause of a public safety concern.”

Cockerill told commissioners that the county had been working with the sheriff's department and other service providers but did not yet have a plan for the property or for people staying at the encampment.

Monroe County Fleet and Building Director Richard Crider The notice was posted on August 3.

The planned closure also comes after concerns were raised by Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County and homeowners in the nearby Osage Place neighborhood.

At the July 28 Monroe County Council meeting, Habitat for Humanity Operations Director Kari Bennett asked county officials for information about a possible plan to help people living at the encampment find alternative housing.

“Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County and Osage Place neighborhood homeowners continue to experience challenges with encampments in the Thompson property that is just north of Osage Place,” Bennett said.

Bennett said Habitat property, such as wheelbarrows, plywood, tarps and tools, has been stolen.

She said Habitat and nearby homeowners have also experienced people coming onto porches to get water, dogs roaming the neighborhood, car break-ins and screaming coming from the encampment area.

“Our neighbors are unsure whether there are crimes being committed when that happens, and whether they should be reporting them,” Bennett said. “We have had Habitat partner families who have refused lot offers to move into Osage Place because of concern for the safety of their families.”

Bennett said many of the incidents have been reported to law enforcement by homeowners or Habitat.

Bennett also criticized Senate Enrolled Act 285, Indiana's recently enacted law targeting unauthorized camping, sleeping and long-term sheltering on public property.

“We recognize that this is a difficult situation to navigate,” Bennett said. “We do not agree with the policy of the state law that criminalizes homelessness. It is cruel and counterproductive.”

SEA 285 went into effect in July.

“Without a solution to find better housing situations,” Bennett said, “these incidents will continue.”