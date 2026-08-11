Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner is a veteran learning new position at IU

When Indiana football began its second week of fall camp on Monday, several offensive linemen changed positions at practice.

Wisconsin transfer and left guard Joe Brunner moved to right tackle. Brunner has spent most of his career at left guard but said he welcomes the challenge.

“You're facing a different type of player, speed, not as much strength, not as big, but it's also fun,” Brunner said. “It's a part of the experience of learning a new position and just learning how good of a football player you are yourself.”

Brunner joined an offensive line with years of starting experience.

He says his new teammate, All-American left tackle Carter Smith, has helped him learn the tackle position.

“You got a guy like Carter Smith in your offensive line room, one of the best players in the country, you gotta lean on him,” Brunner said.

Brunner noted the players’ experience as starters informs dialogue and helps them improve.

“We're bouncing ideas off of each other,” he said. “We got two different play styles, so just bouncing information off of each other, older guys, it's been really helpful in my development as a tackle.”

Brunner, a fifth-year player, is balancing his role as a new arrival and a veteran leader.

He credited his teammates for a smooth transition.

“I give credit to the guys in this program,” Brunner said. “When I came here in January and the way that they welcomed me, it seemed like I had been here before, and it's made it easy to grow as a person and as a player.”

Another factor Brunner referenced was the culture head coach Curt Cignetti has established.

“I give all the credit to the culture that's been here, and just allowing me to come in, and it's been like I've known these guys forever,” Brunner said.

The offensive line is not the only group to have veteran transfers.

Across the team, players arrived from other programs in the offseason. The biggest name to join the Hoosiers was former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, the nation’s active leader in career passing yards.

Brunner spoke highly of his new quarterback, and his own role in blocking for Hoover.

“He's a very confident player, and as an offensive line, you love to see it,” Brunner said. “You're blocking for that guy every single day. You lay your life on the line for him.”

Specifically, Brunner praised Hoover’s intensity.

“He brings a lot of energy to that huddle every single play, and guys lean on that,” Brunner said.“Guys get tired. It happens. It's a part of the game, and guys lean on that energy that he brings.”

Though Brunner is new to the Indiana squad, he is not new to Memorial Stadium.

As a Wisconsin Badger last season, Brunner faced Indiana’s defense in Bloomington.

He relishes the chance to square off with IU’s defense every day in practice – the same defense that dismantled his team a season ago.

“This defense was the best in the country last year,” Brunner said. “They were so fundamentally sound, and being able to go up against that every single day now, it makes every single guy on the offense better.”

Though the Badgers suffered a 24-point loss last season, Brunner enjoyed testing himself against the Hoosier defense.

He prefers his new role.

“To be here now against these guys, with these guys, it's sort of like a dream come true,” Brunner said. “But it was super fun last year, and it's even more fun now.”

Indiana opens its season at home Sept. 5 against North Texas.