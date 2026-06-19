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Survey team reports three tornadoes after severe storms

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 19, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
A map of an EF-2 tornado tracking through Owen and northern Monroe counties.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
An EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph injured one in Owen and northern Monroe counties.

Three tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph injured one in Owen and northern Monroe counties. It touched down just north of Spencer at 9:44 p.m., crossing I-69 and continuing east into Morgan Monroe State Forest.

Storm survey teams reported the tornado produced widespread tree damage, mobile home and garage destruction, and roofs blown off houses.

The tornado warning bulletin issued at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday night confirmed by radar a tornado as large and extremely dangerous.

A tree went through the Sheffield's back window and damaged part of their roof.
Elyse Perry
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A tree went through the Sheffield's back window and damaged part of their roof.

Preliminary reports also include an EF-1 tornado in Vigo County with estimated peak winds of 110 mph. It tracked south of Riley, crossing into Clay County and blowing roofs off two houses.

Another EF-1 tornado through northern Jackson County tracked more than six miles.

No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

The American Red Cross has opened a Resource Center at the Stinesville Community Center. The center will be open at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to help provide disaster assistance, temporary shelter, and food.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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