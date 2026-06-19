Survey team reports three tornadoes after severe storms

Three tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph injured one in Owen and northern Monroe counties. It touched down just north of Spencer at 9:44 p.m., crossing I-69 and continuing east into Morgan Monroe State Forest.

Storm survey teams reported the tornado produced widespread tree damage, mobile home and garage destruction, and roofs blown off houses.

The tornado warning bulletin issued at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday night confirmed by radar a tornado as large and extremely dangerous.

Elyse Perry / WFIU/WTIU News A tree went through the Sheffield's back window and damaged part of their roof.

Preliminary reports also include an EF-1 tornado in Vigo County with estimated peak winds of 110 mph. It tracked south of Riley, crossing into Clay County and blowing roofs off two houses.

Another EF-1 tornado through northern Jackson County tracked more than six miles.

No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

The American Red Cross has opened a Resource Center at the Stinesville Community Center. The center will be open at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to help provide disaster assistance, temporary shelter, and food.