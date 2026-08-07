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Kellan Wyatt is second to return to IU after court ruling

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.
Indiana University Athletics
IU defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt.

Former IU edge rusher Kellan Wyatt announced on social media Thursday that he is returning to IU.

“Hoosier nation, excited to get back to work,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt spent three years at Maryland before transferring to Indiana for his senior year.

He was having a productive season before a knee injury against Michigan State ended his season after seven games.

Read more: Becker, Hardy ready to lead new Hoosiers

The same Colorado district court ruling that allowed Stephen Daley to secure another year of eligibility did the same for Wyatt.

The injunction from Judge Charlotte Sweeney came after new NCAA legislation commonly referred to as the “five-for-five” rule.

The rule was intended to grant all college athletes five seasons of eligibility in five years, essentially eliminating a redshirt season. It was not meant to go into effect until 2027.

Wyatt joins a loaded defensive line for the Hoosiers. With Wyatt, Indiana returns six of its top seven in sacks from last season.

Before his injury, Wyatt recorded eight tackles for loss.

Indiana had its first two days of fall camp this week. It is unclear when Wyatt will start practicing.

IU’s first game is Sept. 5 against North Texas in Bloomington.
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