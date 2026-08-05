Daley limited but returns for first day of IU football practice

IU football had its first day of fall camp Wednesday with a new arrival along the defensive line.

Well, not exactly new.

Stephen Daley thought he played his last down for the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship after injuring his knee celebrating. However, in response to a district court ruling in Colorado, Indiana courts granted Daley a fifth and final year of eligibility.

Daley announced his return to Indiana in a social media post Wednesday.

“Hoosier nation, it’s time to get back to work,” Daley said.

IU coach Curt Cignetti praised the court ruling, specifically as it pertained to Daley.

“Here's a guy that played at Kent State and then came to us last fall … and then became the most dominant defensive lineman in the Big 10,” Cignetti said. “So, if it all works out, and he can participate and help this football team, then his life could change.”

Read more: Cignetti opens Big Ten Media Day with strong words

With the injury and rehabilitation, it seemed uncertain how quickly Daley would return to practice.

He did participate in Wednesday’s practice, though he was limited. He went through team stretches, some positional work and individual drills.

Cignetti said after practice that the knee injury was just a minor setback for Daley.

“Stephen would have been cleared for camp. He's in pretty good shape,” Cignetti said. “We're not in a hurry, in a rush. We'll bring him along, evaluate it day by day.”

Daley did not participate in 11-on-11 work. Cignetti said getting him back to full participation will not take long.

“I don't think it's going to be real, real long because he was training to be ready for the (NFL), and looks like he's in pretty good shape,” Cignetti said.