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IU football player arrested on domestic battery and strangulation charges

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
Tyrone Burrus Jr. and Kira Motley
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
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Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Tyrone Burrus Jr. and Kira Motley

IU football player Tyrone Burrus Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with felony strangulation and domestic battery.

Burrus Jr., 19, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he remained Friday morning.

The Bloomington Police Department said Burrus had an altercation with Kira Motley,18. She was arrested for domestic battery after Burrus Jr. said she broke a mirror in his home, pushed him and pepper sprayed him in his eyes.

Officers responded to Empire Apartments around 3 p.m. Thursday. Motley said Burrus pushed her several times in the chest and shoulder area and strangled her with his hand and forearm, police said.

Burrus reported scratches on his neck, chest, shoulder, back, face and arm. The officer took photos of his injuries.

Officers also interviewed a witness and reviewed video footage.

IU’s athletic department did not immediately respond to WFIU’s request for comment.

Burrus Jr. appears to be the first football player arrested at IU with Curt Cignetti as head coach. Cignetti is entering his third season as the defending national champion.

Burrus, who’s from Indianapolis, played in two games last season and emerged from spring practice as someone who would compete for playing time this season.
News
Elias Khoury
See stories by Elias Khoury

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