© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Volunteer at People’s Market reports race-related assault

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT
Lights on top of a police car.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News

Bloomington police are investigating after a volunteer with the People's Market reported being pepper sprayed while working at the organization's greenhouse Tuesday evening.

According to Bloomington Police Department spokesperson Ryan Pedigo, officers were called to IU Health Urgent Care East around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a prior assault.

The 46-year-old woman told officers she had been working in the greenhouse area at First United Church around 5:35 p.m. when an unknown white man in his early 20s began yelling at her. She told police the two argued after the man made racist comments.

According to police, the woman said the man threw his backpack to the ground and sprayed her with pepper spray. She kicked the man, causing him to fall, but he continued spraying her before running away on a trail leading toward a nearby apartment complex.

Pedigo said the suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains active.

In a social media post Thursday, the People's Market identified the victim as a co-founder and said she was treated at urgent care after the assault. The organization said it is asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The People's Market described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair to his ears. The organization said he was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

According to Pedigo, the victim also told officers the same man had previously "berated" other Black members of the church.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.