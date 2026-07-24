Volunteer at People’s Market reports race-related assault

Bloomington police are investigating after a volunteer with the People's Market reported being pepper sprayed while working at the organization's greenhouse Tuesday evening.

According to Bloomington Police Department spokesperson Ryan Pedigo, officers were called to IU Health Urgent Care East around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a prior assault.

The 46-year-old woman told officers she had been working in the greenhouse area at First United Church around 5:35 p.m. when an unknown white man in his early 20s began yelling at her. She told police the two argued after the man made racist comments.

According to police, the woman said the man threw his backpack to the ground and sprayed her with pepper spray. She kicked the man, causing him to fall, but he continued spraying her before running away on a trail leading toward a nearby apartment complex.

Pedigo said the suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains active.

In a social media post Thursday, the People's Market identified the victim as a co-founder and said she was treated at urgent care after the assault. The organization said it is asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The People's Market described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair to his ears. The organization said he was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

According to Pedigo, the victim also told officers the same man had previously "berated" other Black members of the church.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.