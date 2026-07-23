City council fails to override mayor’s veto of Kirkwood Avenue closure

The Bloomington City Council fell short by two votes of overriding Mayor Kerry Thomson’s veto of an ordinance that would close Kirkwood Avenue annually to vehicular traffic.

The override motion failed at Wednesday’s council meeting by a 4-4 vote. Councilmember Sydney Zulich was absent. Six votes are needed to override a veto.

Kirkwood had been seasonally closed to traffic from 2020-2025, but city officials opted to end the program this year in favor of a parklet model. The council codified the annual street closures June 10, by a vote of 5-4, which would have made five blocks of Kirkwood Avenue closed to traffic from April through November beginning next year. In a letter to the community, Thomson cited a lack of planning, funding uncertainty and a loss of property tax revenue due to Senate Enrolled Act 1.

“This veto is not a rejection of a council vote, but instead an invitation to further engagement,” she said. The city held a community conversation last week at which residents and businesses shared their thoughts both in favor and against the Kirkwood closure.

During Wednesday’s meeting, councilmembers shared their thoughts on the issue. Those in favor cited it being safer for those with disabilities and that the idea has momentum and support among students and alumni.

Councilmember Matt Flaherty said the accessibility challenges and safety challenges are all solvable. Flaherty noted car-heavy areas are more dangerous for those with disabilities.

Councilmember Kate Rosenbarger noted hearing from parents of autistic children who like to spend time on Kirkwood when there are no cars around, as well as people who find it safer to use mobility devices when the road is closed.

“We just simply and in general heard from so many people who either experience Kirkwood car-free as families or friends, or experience other streets internationally car-free and just like absolutely up their quality of time spent there,” she said.

City council president Isak Asare said stopping short on a plan that has a lot of momentum doesn’t breed confidence in the local business community and those who want to move to Bloomington.

“So that's why I would urge you, I beg you, colleagues, please join us because again, if this isn't working, we have a year. We have a whole year to design this right, to fund this right, to put all of the efforts into making this work,” Asare said. “And if not, then we can take it back. But not doing anything, I don't think, gets us any closer to the Bloomington that we're trying to become.”

He also noted attracting a workforce demographic of students and alumni excited about the Kirkwood closure.

Councilmember Courtney Daily said the budget still has money this year to put toward Kirkwood.

“So, there is still money set aside that we can be putting toward the adjustments and the changes that we want to see to help make this more of how we envision a pedestrianized Kirkwood,” Daily said.

Those not in favor cited collaboration concerns among city officials and departments, funding concerns and divided opinions within the community.

Councilmember Hopi Stosberg said she felt that the success of the Kirkwood closure depends on collaboration among council, administration and city departments.

“Without that buy-in from the administration and city departments, it won't be successful. And it's really clear that we don't have that buy-in right now,” Stosberg said.

She said may would have supported the ordinance if it involved figuring out how to make one block successful rather than five blocks.

Councilmember Dave Rollo also said he thinks the Kirkwood closure would not be successful without community buy-in.

“Was it optimal last summer when it was closed, I don't think so. I visited it several times. I found it rather trashed,” Rollo said. “It wasn't an optimal place to be.”

With divided opinions within the community, he said it’s the council’s responsibility to hold deliberation sessions to consider a wide range of factors: businesses, churches, the library, accessibility concerns, public safety, cleanliness and the design of the street.

“It could be an amazing space closed off, and it deserves to be done appropriately and right,” he said.

Councilmember Isabel Piedmont-Smith cited funding concerns. She said the city is going to struggle with added programs while funding current ones.

“We are facing reduced revenues, as are all local governments in the State of Indiana, thanks to the actions of the Indiana General Assembly, the increased property tax deductions, and the mess of what has become our local income tax structure. We're going to have to cut something,” Piedmont-Smith said.

Councilmember Andy Ruff said he thinks the enthusiasm to close Kirkwood is exaggerated. Ruff said he’s heard from a lot of businesses and residents opposed to it. He also added that he personally feels more unsafe riding his bike down Kirkwood when it’s closed due to the unpredictability of people there walking, skateboarding or on scooters.