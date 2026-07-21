Three Bloomington Breweries honored in state competition

Upland Brewing Company, Heartwork Brewing, and Bloomington Brewing Company, all from Bloomington, earned statewide recognition at the 2026 Indiana Brewers' Cup.

Upland received two first-place awards for its Desolator in the Strong European Lager category and Pawpaw in the American Wild Ale category.

Heartwork Brewing ranked second for its Czech Pilsner in the Amber European Beer category, while Bloomington Brewing Company placed third in other categories with Kirkwood Cream Ale and Quarrymen Pale Ale.

For Heartwork Brewing, the award represents an important milestone.

"This is only the second year that we've entered a few of our beers into the Indiana Brewers Cup," co-founder Abrey Williams said. "It encourages us to continue doing what we're doing, which is trying to produce quality, locally brewed craft beers here and making Bloomington proud on a statewide scale."

Williams said the Czech Pilsner has become one of Heartwork's best-known beers and that this was the first year the brewery entered it in the competition.