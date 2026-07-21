© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Three Bloomington Breweries honored in state competition

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Heartwork Brewing earned second place for its Czech Pilsner.
Aubrey Williams
/
Heartwork Brewing
Heartwork Brewing earned second place for its Czech Pilsner / Co-founders: Aubrey Williams, Dan Dutcher, and Jeff Browne

Upland Brewing Company, Heartwork Brewing, and Bloomington Brewing Company, all from Bloomington, earned statewide recognition at the 2026 Indiana Brewers' Cup.

Upland received two first-place awards for its Desolator in the Strong European Lager category and Pawpaw in the American Wild Ale category.

Heartwork Brewing ranked second for its Czech Pilsner in the Amber European Beer category, while Bloomington Brewing Company placed third in other categories with Kirkwood Cream Ale and Quarrymen Pale Ale.

For Heartwork Brewing, the award represents an important milestone.

"This is only the second year that we've entered a few of our beers into the Indiana Brewers Cup," co-founder Abrey Williams said. "It encourages us to continue doing what we're doing, which is trying to produce quality, locally brewed craft beers here and making Bloomington proud on a statewide scale."

Williams said the Czech Pilsner has become one of Heartwork's best-known beers and that this was the first year the brewery entered it in the competition.
Tags
News Featured
Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.