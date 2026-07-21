Governor among attendees in Columbus for opening of innovation center

A new research and testing center focused on advanced vehicle and energy technologies officially opened Tuesday in Columbus.

The Advanced Machine and Vehicle Innovation Center, or AMVIC, held its grand opening with Gov. Mike Braun, Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon and local business leaders in attendance.

The nonprofit center received more than $2 million in public funding from the Columbus Redevelopment Commission and the South Central Indiana Talent Region to support research and workforce development.

AMVIC leaders say the facility will support research, testing and workforce training for technologies ranging from advanced power systems to autonomous vehicles.

AMVIC Chief Technology Officer Ben Wrightsman said the center was created to fill a gap for companies developing next-generation technologies.

"We know these kinds of innovations are coming about," Wrightsman said. "We know there's going to be a need to test those, understand those and train on those, and there's not a place that exists today for that."

The center plans to work with industry partners developing advanced vehicle technologies, power systems and infrastructure while also preparing workers to use those technologies.

Ferdon said the project builds on Columbus' long history of engineering and manufacturing, calling workforce development the "linchpin" for making new technologies successful.

"We are a manufacturing town, but we are only successful if we have skilled and well-trained employees to perform the job," Ferdon said.

Braun said he hopes the center becomes a model for innovation across Indiana as the state competes for advanced manufacturing and technology jobs.

"I'm going to be using this as kind of the poster child of what we need to do throughout the rest of our state," Braun said.