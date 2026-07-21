© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Governor among attendees in Columbus for opening of innovation center

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
Five people stand behind a yellow ribbon while one of them cuts the ribbon with big scissors.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
From left to right, AMVIC board members Shen Macheel, Katrina Karch, Kunal Tayal, and Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon and Governor Mike Braun.

A new research and testing center focused on advanced vehicle and energy technologies officially opened Tuesday in Columbus.

The Advanced Machine and Vehicle Innovation Center, or AMVIC, held its grand opening with Gov. Mike Braun, Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon and local business leaders in attendance.

The nonprofit center received more than $2 million in public funding from the Columbus Redevelopment Commission and the South Central Indiana Talent Region to support research and workforce development.

AMVIC leaders say the facility will support research, testing and workforce training for technologies ranging from advanced power systems to autonomous vehicles.

AMVIC Chief Technology Officer Ben Wrightsman said the center was created to fill a gap for companies developing next-generation technologies.

"We know these kinds of innovations are coming about," Wrightsman said. "We know there's going to be a need to test those, understand those and train on those, and there's not a place that exists today for that."

The center plans to work with industry partners developing advanced vehicle technologies, power systems and infrastructure while also preparing workers to use those technologies.

Ferdon said the project builds on Columbus' long history of engineering and manufacturing, calling workforce development the "linchpin" for making new technologies successful.

"We are a manufacturing town, but we are only successful if we have skilled and well-trained employees to perform the job," Ferdon said.

Braun said he hopes the center becomes a model for innovation across Indiana as the state competes for advanced manufacturing and technology jobs.

"I'm going to be using this as kind of the poster child of what we need to do throughout the rest of our state," Braun said.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.