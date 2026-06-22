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Mayor Thomson vetoes Kirkwood closure ordinance

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
Bloomington pledged to eliminate fatal crashes by 2039.
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Mayor Kerry Thomson has rejected an ordinance that would close Kirkwood Avenue to vehicle traffic from April to November every year.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson has vetoed the city council’s proposed ordinance to close Kirkwood to traffic annually.

The city council passed the ordinance June 10, to codify Kirkwood’s closure from April to November beginning next year.

Now, the council can override the veto or revise the proposal.

Read more: City council revisits carless Kirkwood; mayor not on board

The city held a community conversation last week to hear thoughts on the plan. Many residents and businesses came to voice their thoughts. Some concerns were accessibility issues and loss of parking if Kirkwood is closed.

In a letter to the community, Thomson cited a lack of planning, funding uncertainty and a loss of property tax revenue due to Senate Enrolled Act 1. She said “this veto is not a rejection of a council vote, but instead an invitation to further engagement.”
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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