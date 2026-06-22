Mayor Thomson vetoes Kirkwood closure ordinance

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson has vetoed the city council’s proposed ordinance to close Kirkwood to traffic annually.

The city council passed the ordinance June 10, to codify Kirkwood’s closure from April to November beginning next year.

Now, the council can override the veto or revise the proposal.

Read more: City council revisits carless Kirkwood; mayor not on board

The city held a community conversation last week to hear thoughts on the plan. Many residents and businesses came to voice their thoughts. Some concerns were accessibility issues and loss of parking if Kirkwood is closed.

In a letter to the community, Thomson cited a lack of planning, funding uncertainty and a loss of property tax revenue due to Senate Enrolled Act 1. She said “this veto is not a rejection of a council vote, but instead an invitation to further engagement.”