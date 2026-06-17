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Bloomington still divided on carless Kirkwood, residents share accessibility concerns

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published June 17, 2026 at 8:34 AM EDT
Community members sit and listen to Mayor Kerry Thomson's opening remarks during a community conversation session
Mia Lehmkuhl
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Mayor Kerry Thomson addresses a crowd of local residents during a community conversation about the future of Kirkwood Avenue.

Dozens of community members gathered for a “community conversation” about an ordinance which would close Kirkwood Avenue to traffic this season Tuesday night.

The city council passed an ordinance June 10, to codify Kirkwood’s closure from April to November beginning next year. The ordinance awaits Mayor Kerry Thomson’s decision, who has been opposed to closing the street to traffic.

Many residents came to voice their thoughts on the closure, both in favor and against the closure.
Bloomington resident Sharlee Davis said the closure would make Kirkwood less accessible to those with disabilities. She also shared concerns about it violating the Americans with Disabilities Act through reducing or limiting accessibility.

"I just haven’t heard this discussion at all,” she said. “... It makes me feel invisible.”

Others supported the vision behind a Kirkwood closure, but said the city lacks the proper planning and investment to fully consider its effects, particularly on small, local-owned businesses.

Real estate developer Mark Lauchli said Bloomington’s local businesses should be considered when enacting a plan to sustainably close Kirkwood.

“What makes Bloomington special isn't the national chains, it's businesses like the Uptown, Lenny's, Hartzell's, Osteria Rago, Soma, Greetings, Doner Kebab, Farm,” he said. “Those are the businesses that give our downtown its identity, and we should be careful not to adopt a plan that unintentionally makes it harder for them to survive.”

Resident and small business owner Talia Halliday, who wrote a letter to the mayor and Bloomington City Council opposing the closure, said “tons” of infrastructure needs to be implemented before the city can have a pedestrian mall.

“We need bathrooms, we need shade, we need electricity, we need tables,” she said. “... It’s premature to close the road down now.”

The mayor has 10 days after the ordinance is formally presented to sign or veto it. The council can override a veto with six votes.
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Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl

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