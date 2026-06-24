Kirkwood closure supporters won't pursue override after mayor's veto

Supporters of the Kirkwood closure ordinance say they will not pursue an override after Mayor Thomson vetoed the measure.

Bloomington’s city council voted 5-4 on June 10 to mandate seasonal closure of Kirkwood Avenue to vehicle traffic beginning in 2027.

Council member Dave Rollo, who voted in favor of the ordinance, said he does not plan to support an override of the mayor's veto.

Rollo said his vote was intended to encourage broader discussions about Kirkwood's future after the administration decided earlier this year to reopen the street to vehicle traffic.

"My vote to uphold the closure for 2027 was to send a signal that we needed a collaborative approach, so that we could discuss this among all stakeholders," Rollo said.

Rollo said the mayor's letter on her decision addressed many of his concerns and he looks forward to future discussions.

The ordinance's co-sponsors, Council members Kate Rosenbarger and Courtney Daily, also said they do not plan to ask council members to override it.

Instead, Daily said she and Council member Rosenbarger hope to continue working with residents, businesses, and city officials to develop a long-term vision for Kirkwood.

“Nobody's been able to plan solidly, nobody's known what to expect,” she said.

Read more: Bloomington still divided on carless Kirkwood, residents share accessibility concerns

Daily said one goal of the ordinance was to provide more certainty for businesses and residents after years of changing policies on whether Kirkwood would be open or closed to vehicles.

Rosenbarger said she believes the administration's plan to study the corridor in 2027 could delay changes to a street that has already operated as a seasonal pedestrian space for several years.

“So for me one purpose of our ordinance was to get the ball rolling faster," she said.

While they do not plan to pursue an override, Rosenbarger and Daily said the mayor's letter leaves unanswered questions about the timeline and scope of the city's proposed planning process.

Supporters of the closure have challenged some of the administration's earlier concerns.

In a February rebuttal to the city's proposal to reopen Kirkwood, the Kirkwood Community Association argued that available data did not show closure reduced economic activity.

The group also pointed to city data showing visitors tended to spend more time downtown when Kirkwood was closed to vehicles.

The ordinance is expected to return to the council July 22.