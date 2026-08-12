MCCSC scores tick up in state reading assessment

Reading test scores increased slightly from last year for the Monroe County Community School Corporation, according to IREAD test score data released Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Education releases IREAD, the state’s standardized reading assessment, scores each year. Students must take the IREAD assessment beginning in second grade until they pass or are promoted to seventh grade.

Monroe County Community School Corporation operates 23 schools in the county, serving approximately 10,000 students. In 2026, the percentage of MCCSC students with passing IREAD scores was 86.9%, increasing from 86.8% last year and 83.1% in 2024.

The MCCSC school with the highest percentage of students passing was Unionville Elementary at 100%. The lowest, at 66.7%, was Templeton Elementary School.

Richland Bean-Blossom Community School Corporation reported 90.9% of its students passed the IREAD assessment, decreasing from 92.6% in 2025.

The state as a whole reported improvements in test scores for the fifth year in a row, with nearly 89% of third graders passing IREAD, according to a press release. The statewide average percentage of passing students attending public schools was 87.9% this year.

IDOE also reported that across every student population, pre-pandemic achievement levels in reading have been surpassed.

That comes amid the ongoing battle with Indiana’s literacy crisis, where the state’s literacy rates declined every year prior to 2021 except one. The state says the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the state's lowest literacy rates on record.