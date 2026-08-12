© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

MCCSC scores tick up in state reading assessment

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published August 12, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
A child reads a book inside of a school library
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
State data reports reports more students passed the IREAD assessment in MCCSC schools than last year.

Reading test scores increased slightly from last year for the Monroe County Community School Corporation, according to IREAD test score data released Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Education releases IREAD, the state’s standardized reading assessment, scores each year. Students must take the IREAD assessment beginning in second grade until they pass or are promoted to seventh grade.

Monroe County Community School Corporation operates 23 schools in the county, serving approximately 10,000 students. In 2026, the percentage of MCCSC students with passing IREAD scores was 86.9%, increasing from 86.8% last year and 83.1% in 2024.

The MCCSC school with the highest percentage of students passing was Unionville Elementary at 100%. The lowest, at 66.7%, was Templeton Elementary School.

Richland Bean-Blossom Community School Corporation reported 90.9% of its students passed the IREAD assessment, decreasing from 92.6% in 2025.

The state as a whole reported improvements in test scores for the fifth year in a row, with nearly 89% of third graders passing IREAD, according to a press release. The statewide average percentage of passing students attending public schools was 87.9% this year.

IDOE also reported that across every student population, pre-pandemic achievement levels in reading have been surpassed.

That comes amid the ongoing battle with Indiana’s literacy crisis, where the state’s literacy rates declined every year prior to 2021 except one. The state says the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the state's lowest literacy rates on record.
Tags
News Featured
Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.