What’s in a name? UIndy sues IU Indy, alleging trademark violation

The University of Indianapolis is suing Indiana University over its use of the name “IU Indy,” arguing the name infringes on UIndy's longtime trademark and is confusingly similar to its own brand.

The University of Indianapolis filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It accuses IU of trademark infringement, unfair competition and false designation of origin.

UIndy has used its shortened name for decades and has registered “UINDY” in various forms for more than 20 years.

The lawsuit argues “IU Indy” differs from “UIndy” by essentially a single letter and could confuse prospective students and other consumers. Both universities operate in Indianapolis and compete for students.

UIndy alleges that confusion has already occurred and argues IU's use of the name could divert prospective students and customers. The lawsuit specifically alleges "reverse confusion," arguing IU's larger size could cause people to mistakenly associate UIndy with IU rather than recognize it as a separate institution.

The university also alleges IU has caused financial harm by selling merchandise carrying the IU Indy name and logo.

UIndy is asking a federal judge to permanently block IU from using the disputed "IU Indy" marks on educational services, athletics, merchandise, advertising and other materials. It also wants IU to drop its pending federal trademark applications and recall materials bearing the disputed marks.

The lawsuit seeks IU's profits connected to the alleged infringement, up to three times UIndy's actual damages, punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

IU began using the IU Indy name after the former IUPUI campus split between Indiana University and Purdue University on July 1, 2024. Indiana University's portion became IU Indianapolis, while Purdue established Purdue University in Indianapolis.

The lawsuit escalates an existing trademark dispute between the universities.