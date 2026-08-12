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Bloomington road closures expected later this month

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
A right lane closed ahead sign in Bloomington.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The City of Bloomington will be working on infrastructure projects such as sewer upgrades and pavement replacement.

Bloomington drivers can expect road closures during the second half of August.

The Second and Rogers Street intersection will be closed for a week starting Monday, August 17 for new storm sewer infrastructure.

South Rogers Street between Dodds and First streets will be closed August 18 for three days for sewer upgrades and pavement replacement.

On August 25, Third Street from College Avenue to Walnut Street will be closed to replace pavement, add new curbs, medians, a bus pull-off, electrical work and new light poles. The city says that closure will be about two weeks.

Detour signs will be posted.

In a news release, the city said it is “coordinating with contractors to reduce the duration of the closures and limit overlap where possible. Construction schedules remain fluid and may change due to weather, scheduling needs or other conditions discovered during the work.”

Residents can check the city’s online dashboard for more information about road closures, construction projects and parking information.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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