Redevelopment Commission hears proposals for apartments, hotels around convention center

Two developers presented competing plans Monday night to the Bloomington Redevelopment Commission for apartments and hotels around the convention center. Both are offering $4 million for the property, but they include different visions for housing affordability.

Concord Hospitality wants to build a host hotel north of the convention center at College Square, with 200 mixed income apartments on Second Street and College Avenue. Those would include 27 for households earning under half of the area’s median income.

That’s the current site of Seminary Pointe – a low-cost housing complex activists want to preserve.

Adam Thies, a principal at Ratio Design representing Concord, said his company’s plan would make up for Seminary Pointe’s demolition.

“We think that that is an ideal site for a mixed-income apartment complex development that would include an exact replacement of the low-income housing that's been lost,” Thies said.

But the Capital Improvement Board, a public nonprofit managing the convention center expansion, voted several weeks ago to offer Seminary Pointe to Dora Hospitality for a new host hotel. Thies said he had submitted a proposal to the CIB.

Dora also proposed a second luxury hotel, shops and around 100 market-rate apartments or condos at College Square.

Vincent Dora, president of Dora Hospitality, explained how his team chose that type of housing.

“With this being an upscale boutique property bordering on upscale and luxury, we felt that market rate housing or condos would play well into that, as well as the promenade going in the middle, to help support the local businesses that we hope to lease that space out to,” Dora said.

The two proposals have enough overlap that they cannot both be approved. The RDC won’t choose a proposal until at least September 7.