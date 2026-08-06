Becker, Hardy ready to lead new Hoosiers

IU juniors Rolijah Hardy and Charlie Becker addressed the media Thursday about their new leadership roles after so many players departed for the NFL.

Hardy said he and fellow linebacker Isaiah Jones have big shoes to fill, now that their former captain and fellow linebacker Aiden Fisher is no longer around.

“We definitely learned a lot from him the past two years I've been here,” Hardy said. “He's a great leader, so that leadership role between me and Isaiah has to be bigger this year.”

While Fisher’s guidance will certainly be missed, that is not the only gap.

Fisher accounted for 95 total tackles last year and forced three turnovers.

“Someone got to make the play, so I mean, it’s got to be me and Bones at that linebacker position,” Hardy said.

The duo of Hardy and Jones at linebacker is expected to be one of the best in the nation this season.

With both being upperclassmen, Hardy says the future is still bright for the IU linebacker room.

“They're definitely good learners,” Hardy said. “Our coaches do a really good job teaching. I think that's one of the best things about our coaches is production, being able to teach the playbook and everything.”

Becker took the stand next, and echoed Hardy.

Both juniors, Hardy and Becker have to replace not just the leadership of their predecessors, but their production as well.

That’s a task which Becker says improved confidence should help him do.

“I think as I get older, and as I continue to grow and know more about the offense, and able to read defenses, and just seeing kind of howI've improved, I think my confidence has also gone up,” Becker said.

Read more: Daley limited but returns for first day of IU football practice

Becker has also been thrust into a leadership role via the NFL vacuum, with three Indiana receivers now in the league.

Becker talked about the new vibe in the receiver room.

“I'll tell you what, it's weird,” Becker said. “I feel like yesterday I was sitting there with Elijah and EJ and Coop. All these guys that were teaching me how to become a leader and just kind of getting bits and pieces from each one of them.”

Though Indiana has some continuity at wide receiver with the return of Becker, Tyler Morris, Davion Chandler and LeBron Bond, the passing game also has some big new faces.

Quarterback Josh Hoover, the nation’s active leader in career passing yards, arrived from TCU to replace Fernando Mendoza. Becker said Hoover hit the ground running.

“Josh just really wants to see all of us succeed, and he wants to build connections with all of us because you never know what could happen,” Becker said. “And you know, that's a testament to how much of a hard worker Josh is.”

Nick Marsh, a wide receiver transfer from Michigan State, was one of the highest rated players in the portal. Becker said he looks forward to sharing the field with Marsh.

“We got dogs all over the field, and adding Nick Marsh just adds another layer to that,” Becker said."He's worked his butt off this off season, and I can't wait to see what he does on Saturdays.”

That is the trend for the rest of the Indiana offense. They are keeping several playmakers while also bringing in some heavy hitters in the portal. Becker spoke highly of the new-look Hoosier offense.

“We got weapons all over now, and you know with Turbo, Khobie, and Lee, our running backs. I mean shoot, those guys are some studs. Our O line’s just a bunch of dogs, ballers. Josh is a beast,” Becker said. “Really look at our offense. Where do you see a hole?”

Indiana begins its national title defense Sept.5 against North Texas in Bloomington.