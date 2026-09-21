Teachers say Indiana’s ‘bell-to-bell’ phone ban makes enforcement easier

Indiana’s new “bell-to-bell” ban on student cellphones in K-12 schools has made it easier for teachers like Andrew Biller to confiscate phones or send students to the principal’s office.

The Anderson High School student publications advisor said few teachers in the past wanted to enforce the school’s “silent-and-away” policy, which previously permitted students to use their phones outside the classroom, because they believed students would continue breaking the rules.

Now, the rules are clear: Students must turn off and store their phones and other personal devices in their locker until the final bell, or risk having their phone confiscated.

Biller and other teachers who spoke to the Indiana Capital Chronicle say policies that were once loosely enforced now carry the power of state law — resulting in real consequences, improved behavior and fewer distractions for students.

“That has really, really helped enforce consequences across the board and get regular classroom teachers on board with say, ‘OK, I’m going to send this kid that has a cellphone out (to the dean) because I know that there’s going to be something done about it,” Biller said.

“… It will instill in them the importance of not having it out, rather than just saying, ‘Put it away,’ and then they get it out in the next class.”

Changing ‘learned behavior’

Lawmakers expanded the state’s ban on student cellphone use in K-12 classrooms to cover the entire school day through Senate Enrolled Act 78, which took effect July 1.

Schools may ban cellphones and other personal devices entirely, or require students to keep their phones powered off and inaccessible until the end of the day.

The law, which applies to both public and charter schools, makes exceptions for emergencies, medical needs and students with special accommodations outlined in Individualized Education Programs or 504 plans.

How schools define “inaccessible” varies.

Fort Wayne Community Schools purchased magnetic-sealed pouches for students to lock their phones, smartwatches and earbuds when the district piloted its own bell-to-bell personal device ban two years ago.

“The school board decided, ‘Let’s take action to help the teachers,'” said Scott Murray, communications manager for FWCS. “It took a lot of pressure off teachers to not have to continuously say, ‘Put your phone away.'”

The pouches proved an effective deterrent, but came at a cost: The district spent $420,000 the first year to purchase Yondr-brand pouches, plus another $120,000 for replacement pouches from a similar brand named Rooz, he said.

“The main goal is: We have to change the learned behavior,” Murray said. “We’re all addicted to this. So the goal was to give the teachers a tool.”

At LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School, students must keep their phones in their locker while school is in session.

Phones are confiscated until the end of the school day on first offense, but repeat offenses result in a $25 fine the school will contribute toward attendance and behavioral awards.

Superintendent Keith Burke said the school, with a population of just 600 students south of South Bend, hasn’t had any offenses to date this school year.

“Our families have told their kids, the majority of them, that you won’t be getting your phone back because we’re not paying the fine,” he said, “and I think the kids have responded, which is the intent.” He added, “Our goal is that we never have to give a fine.”

There aren’t enough lockers for each student at Center Grove High School, so students are expected to keep their phones off and stored away in their backpacks.

Melissa Warner, who teaches English and journalism at Center Grove, said the school confiscated 17 phones in the first three days, but she hasn’t seen many phones since then.

“They’re either keeping them in their backpack or they’re doing a better job of hiding them,” she said.

Exceptions cause confusion

Warner started asking students several years ago to store their phones in a pocket hanging from her front board, with few issues. She’s since taken the pockets down, but said her students appear more engaged and less distracted by drama on Snapchat.

“Before that it was just a constant fight if they see a notification — they’re almost addicted and have to check it,” she said, adding: “That was just nice to have one more support system to say, ‘No, we have to do this. State law says your phone has to be away during class.'”

While Warner is pleased with the results in her English classroom, the law’s inflexibility for instructional use of student cellphones has created problems in her journalism classes, where students routinely used their phones to record interviews or take high-resolution photographs.

SEA 78 grants exceptions for school-issued devices and certain student devices sanctioned by the school for instructional purposes, but cellphones and smartwatches are excluded.

Only school-issued devices will be permitted come July 1, 2028.

Warner purchased a few digital recorders, but does not have enough to supply the entire newsroom staff. “We used to operate much like a professional newsroom did, and now we’re backtracking,” she said.

Carroll High School Principal Cleve Million observed similar challenges in dual-credit and advanced placement classes.

Students may be asked to scan a QR code to access material provided by university partners, but Million said universities are now working on alternative ways to access the material in states with bell-to-bell bans.

Another concern for Million is the law’s exception for students with documented medical conditions or IEP accommodations, which he said has led some parents to seek exceptions for dubious reasons.

Million said those exceptions make sense for diabetic and heart rate monitors, but he’s also witnessed attempts to write questionable exceptions into a student’s IEP.

“That’s something we’ve had pushback from, but granted we’ve pushed back as well, trying to justify why they would need it,” he said. “And when there’s no justification, then it’s obvious your child doesn’t need it.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

