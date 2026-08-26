College students face a higher risk of sexual violence from August through November

Experts say college students, especially new students, face a higher risk of sexual violence from the beginning of the school year to Thanksgiving break. It’s known as the “red zone.”

Sally Thomas, Director of the Office for Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Advocacy, said this national trend occurs because new students are unfamiliar with college and the resources available to them. There is also an increase in social events and students figuring out friendships.

“All that together makes this a perfect storm of opportunity for trauma to take place,” Thomas said.

About 50% of all sexual violence cases during the school year will occur doing the red zone, she said.

Thomas said it’s usually student on student violence and the person who is causing harm to another individual typically knows that person.

“There's this myth that it's like the scary man in the bushes that's going to jump out, and yes, stranger assaults do take place, but the numbers are very, very small,” Thomas said.

With an increase in social events during the “red zone,” there’s an increase in alcohol facilitated sexual violence.

“This is not on the survivor for drinking alcohol, this is on the perpetrator for using that alcohol to take advantage of someone,” she said. “And a lot of the cases we see on college campuses are alcohol facilitated. So I like to make it very clear: you can get as drunk as you want, and you should have the right to not be touched.”

About 34 percent of students nationally who experience sexual violence drop out of school either permanently or for an extended period, Thomas said. Students who experience sexual violence may suffer from depression, anxiety, PTSD and experience social ramifications.

"It's never their fault,” she said. “I can't say that enough. Never their fault. It is always the fault of the person who has caused harm and made that choice to hurt them.”

There are a few safety measures students can take. One of them is the buddy system, Thomas said. For example, if one attends a party with someone, leave with them too. There is also bystander intervention, which is an effective method of preventing sexual violence. If there is a situation that appears to be making someone uncomfortable, Thomas said to check in on that person who might be experiencing harm.

The Indiana University Police Department has a safety app called Rave Guardian. It’s free for students, faculty and staff, and offers personal safety resources and easier accessibility to police.

Campus resources available to students who experience sexual violence are the Office for Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Advocacy, the Indiana University Police Department and the Title IX office.

The Office for Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Advocacy offers Confidential Victim Advocates, a crisis line and counseling services.

Thomas said IU’s Student Health Center offers sexual assault forensic exams.

There are also off-campus resources such as Middle Way House that support people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

“Utilize resources. I can't say that enough,” Thomas said. “Please come to my office if someone experiences the trauma, or you're a friend of someone who's experienced a trauma. We can talk through that. I can't say that enough. No student should have to deal with this on their own.”