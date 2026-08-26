Trump approves major disaster declaration for 21 Indiana counties after deadly storms

Federal disaster aid is on the way to Hoosiers and communities across storm-battered Indiana after President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration.

The declaration makes individual assistance available in 21 counties and public assistance available in 11, Braun’s office announced Tuesday. Additional counties could be added as state and federal officials continue reviewing damage.

The approval follows severe storms, tornadoes, a derecho and flooding that began Aug. 11. Braun’s request reported eight deaths, three documented injuries and hundreds of evacuations. Power outages peaked at 363,398 homes and businesses across Indiana.



Governor Mike Braun today announced a new texting tool that will make it easier for Hoosiers impacted by the severe storms and flooding to find disaster recovery resources available in their communities.





Through Indiana 211, residents can now text IN211HELP to 898-211 to get started. The 24/7 service will prompt users to select the type of assistance they need and will provide a list of disaster-specific resources based on their entered zip code.





Using the Indiana 211 Disaster Texting Service:



Text IN211HELP to 898-211 and follow the prompts. You will be prompted to enter your zip code. Reply with the type of disaster resources you are seeking from the provided menu. An additional prompt with sub-resource categories may be provided. Once all prompts have been answered, Indiana 211 will text each resource available in your zip code, based on the need category you selected, directly to you. For more resources, you can text IN211HELP again to start over.

The declaration comes as especially hard-hit areas northwest Indiana continue recovering from extensive wind damage and one of the largest power outages in Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s history. The outage has gained national attention.

As of 9 p.m. Central time Tuesday, NIPSCO reported 834 customers without power across its system, including approximately 100 whose outages were connected to the Aug. 11 storm and subsequent severe weather. The utility said it had restored service to 374,400 customers since the storms began.

At least 44 structures were destroyed, 959 sustained major damage, 520 had minor damage and another 217 were otherwise affected, according to the governor’s filing.

Early estimates put residential property damage from the storms at roughly $550 million to more than $5 billion across at least 22,164 parcels, according to Braun’s request to the president. Still, that estimate did not include every affected county, and Braun warned that the scope of the damage is expected to grow as more information becomes available.

“I am pleased to share that my request for a major disaster declaration has been approved for multiple counties,” Braun said in a statement. “Thank you, President Trump. This critical support will help Hoosiers recovering from historic storms and flooding. We’re grateful for this partnership as we work to rebuild, recover, and help communities get back on their feet.”

Residents in Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne counties were approved for individual assistance.

That program can help individuals and households with disaster-related needs, including certain uninsured or underinsured losses.

Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Porter, Tipton and Wayne counties were approved for public assistance. That funding supports emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities.

The governor’s office said the expedited declaration will make millions of federal dollars available for Indiana’s recovery, although it did not provide a specific amount Tuesday.

Braun formally requested an expedited major disaster declaration on Aug. 20, asking Trump to approve assistance across 54 counties. The governor’s request cited severe weather, extreme straight-line winds, tornadoes, a derecho, flash flooding and other flooding.

It followed an earlier federal emergency declaration covering 53 counties. That declaration supported immediate response work but carried a $5 million cap. A major disaster declaration makes broader federal assistance available for residents, governments and certain nonprofit organizations.

Braun said last week that individual assistance could help families that were displaced or lost their homes and lacked sufficient insurance. Public assistance can help governments and eligible nonprofits cover costs for debris removal, emergency work and repairs to damaged infrastructure.

The governor had asked FEMA to move more quickly than its typical review timeline because state and local officials completed initial damage assessments earlier than expected.

Counties omitted from Tuesday’s approvals could still become eligible as officials collect and review additional information, according to the governor’s office.

Braun on Monday directed the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor to file a complaint and ask the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to open a formal investigation into NIPSCO’s preparation for and response to the outages.

The requested investigation would examine whether NIPSCO adequately managed vegetation and cleared rights-of-way to protect its infrastructure. Braun also wants regulators to determine whether money previously authorized for infrastructure and reliability improvements was used for its intended purposes.

“NIPSCO is a monopoly utility that Hoosiers pay every month with the expectation that it will use its considerable resources to maintain its system, prepare for severe weather and restore service as quickly as possible when disaster strikes. NIPSCO has failed to keep its end of the bargain,” Braun said. “I’m directing the OUCC to file a complaint and petition the IURC to launch an investigation so we can determine whether NIPSCO did what it promised ratepayers and regulators it would do with the money it was given. Hoosiers deserve accountability.”

The consumer counselor’s office represents ratepayers in cases before the commission, which regulates NIPSCO and Indiana’s other investor-owned utilities. Braun’s directive does not itself open an investigation, however. The consumer counselor must file the requested complaint, and the commission must agree to initiate the proceeding.

Braun also mobilized the Indiana National Guard and directed state agencies to help clear roads, alleys and other debris so utility crews could reach damaged infrastructure. His office praised state personnel and utility crews working in the field but accused NIPSCO management of failing to provide adequate solutions.

Separately, northwest Indiana residents have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that inadequate tree and vegetation management contributed to repeated outages. NIPSCO has disputed those allegations and said its vegetation-management spending has more than doubled since 2016.

This story will be updated.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

