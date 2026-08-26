© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

IU’s Radicic on his way to becoming most accurate kicker ever

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Nico Radicic attempts field goal at IU fall camp.
Indiana Athletics
/
www.iuhoosiers.com
Nico Radicic is a nearly 94% career field goal kicker.

IU kicker Nico Radicic wants to leave college as the most accurate kicker in NCAA history.

And just might end up wearing that crown.

Former Louisiana kicker Brett Baer holds the current record for career field goal percentage at 90% from 2009-12.

For his career, Radicic has converted 93.5% of his field goal attempts.

Radicic has not been asked to attempt many long field goals. Last season, 15 of his 19 attempts came from inside 40 yards. He said extending his range has been a priority this offseason.

“I'd say I'm pretty comfortable right now, anywhere on the other side of the 50-yard line,” Radicic said.

Last season, in long field goal situations, IU called on Brendan Franke for the attempt. He famously connected on a 58-yard field goal in Oregon’s Autzen Stadium last season to help the Hoosiers defeat the Ducks.

Radicic said he hopes the coaches have enough confidence to trust him with longer attempts.

“So at the end of the day, it's the big boss's decision upstairs who's going to take those,” Radicic said. “And obviously, I hope it's my name called, but I think I've done a lot to be the name called.”

Radicic was stellar last season. Missing just one kick, he was named the Big Ten Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year.

Read more: IU trustees approve $50M for Memorial Stadium renovations ahead of ‘larger investments’

Not many had Radicic on their radar, however. He was left off all of the preseason watch lists.

This season is different. Radicic is no longer a secret, though he said his mindset remains the same even with increased recognition.

“Yeah, it doesn't change at all. It's a preseason watch list,” Radicic said. “It's based on what I did last year, and last year doesn't matter to me. So I'm looking forward to this season.”

Radicic said a big reason for his progression is special teams coordinator Grant Cain.

Radicic praised him for the way he prepares his players.

“It's crazy to me how many kickoff formations we have,” Radicic said. “He has an answer for every single scenario. So, seeing that in meetings, I start to realize how elite he is at his job.”

Radicic, like his teammates, is excited for the season to start.

However, none may be more excited than wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Morris transferred to IU from Michigan in January 2025 and suffered a season-ending knee injury that April.

Sixteen months removed from the injury, and 20 from his last game, Morris said he is ready to go.

“It's been so long since I actually played in the game,” Morris said. “I think it's one of those things where I'm more grateful just to be able to even go out and play and I'm just really looking forward to the season.”

IU’s first game is Sept. 5 against North Texas at Memorial Stadium.
Tags
News Featured
Elias Khoury
See stories by Elias Khoury

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.