IU’s Radicic on his way to becoming most accurate kicker ever

IU kicker Nico Radicic wants to leave college as the most accurate kicker in NCAA history.

And just might end up wearing that crown.

Former Louisiana kicker Brett Baer holds the current record for career field goal percentage at 90% from 2009-12.

For his career, Radicic has converted 93.5% of his field goal attempts.

Radicic has not been asked to attempt many long field goals. Last season, 15 of his 19 attempts came from inside 40 yards. He said extending his range has been a priority this offseason.

“I'd say I'm pretty comfortable right now, anywhere on the other side of the 50-yard line,” Radicic said.

Last season, in long field goal situations, IU called on Brendan Franke for the attempt. He famously connected on a 58-yard field goal in Oregon’s Autzen Stadium last season to help the Hoosiers defeat the Ducks.

Radicic said he hopes the coaches have enough confidence to trust him with longer attempts.

“So at the end of the day, it's the big boss's decision upstairs who's going to take those,” Radicic said. “And obviously, I hope it's my name called, but I think I've done a lot to be the name called.”

Radicic was stellar last season. Missing just one kick, he was named the Big Ten Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year.

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Not many had Radicic on their radar, however. He was left off all of the preseason watch lists.

This season is different. Radicic is no longer a secret, though he said his mindset remains the same even with increased recognition.

“Yeah, it doesn't change at all. It's a preseason watch list,” Radicic said. “It's based on what I did last year, and last year doesn't matter to me. So I'm looking forward to this season.”

Radicic said a big reason for his progression is special teams coordinator Grant Cain.

Radicic praised him for the way he prepares his players.

“It's crazy to me how many kickoff formations we have,” Radicic said. “He has an answer for every single scenario. So, seeing that in meetings, I start to realize how elite he is at his job.”

Radicic, like his teammates, is excited for the season to start.

However, none may be more excited than wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Morris transferred to IU from Michigan in January 2025 and suffered a season-ending knee injury that April.

Sixteen months removed from the injury, and 20 from his last game, Morris said he is ready to go.

“It's been so long since I actually played in the game,” Morris said. “I think it's one of those things where I'm more grateful just to be able to even go out and play and I'm just really looking forward to the season.”

IU’s first game is Sept. 5 against North Texas at Memorial Stadium.