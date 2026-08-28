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Students begin new reality of limits on IU football tickets

WFIU | By Elias Khoury
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Two students pose for picture at IU football game.
Jaden Venturini
Jaden Venturini (left) with friends at IU football game.

IU students have always been able to attend every home football game with a season ticket package.

However, with the team’s recent success, more students than ever requested season tickets. IU Athletics announced students would now be able to select up to just five games.

Students have three selection periods during which they select games from a pool of two or three games. Two of those selections took place this week, and students had mixed feelings.

Jaden Venturini, an IU senior, was not happy.

“To be completely honest, I was a little bit disappointed,” Venturini said. “I felt like the seniors deserved a little bit more than having to not go to all the games.”

Though frustrated, Venturini was content with his result.

He chose North Texas, Western Kentucky, Northwestern and Purdue from the first two selections.

He ended up with the games he wanted, but Venturini said the process was inconsistent.

“The first selection for North Texas and Western Kentucky didn't go very smoothly,” Venturini said. “When it opened up at 10 a.m., I tried to get the tickets and it brought me to a ‘code not found’ thing.”

The second selection caused no issues.

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IU junior Reagan Danford echoed Venturini’s sentiment when she learned of the process.

“Honestly, I was sad,” Danford said. “I went to every home game last year, and I loved it.”

Danford was not only sad about missing games.

She was just as disappointed about the cost.

“I was really upset, especially since the price of the student package was just as much, even more, but it guaranteed less games,” Danford said.

Students have also taken issue with the timing of the selection periods.The window opened at 10 a.m., when many students were in class.

Danford was in class and had to be creative to select her tickets.

“I had a ticket claim process on Wednesday,” Danford said. “I had to ask to go to the bathroom from my professor so I could get the tickets I wanted.”

The next window opens Sep. 30 when students choose tickets to either Ohio State or USC.
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