Precautionary boil advisory issued for Monroe County

City officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Monroe County after finding turbidity levels above the maximum permitted for drinking water.

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In a statement late Saturday, City of Bloomington Utilities advised Monroe County residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least two minutes prior to consumption through 3 p.m. Monday. It is not necessary to boil water for other household usage such as bathing or laundry.

"This is not an emergency, but customers should know what to do, and what CBU is doing to address the situation," utilities spokesperson David Frank said.

The elevated turbidity followed lower production at the county water treatment plant due to storm-related outages, the statement said.

More information on the advisory can be found on the city's website.