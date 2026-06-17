Weather Updates: large, dangerous tornado reported

11:00 p.m. update

Numerous tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service including a report of a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado 8 miles southwest of Martinsville or 10 miles north of Bloomington moving east at 45 MPH.

The tornado warning bulletin at 9:57 p.m. confirmed the tornado through radar extending the warning until 10:45 p.m.

McCormick's Creek in Owen County reported about 1 and 3/4 inches of rain in 90 minutes. Reports of 60 MPH winds were recorded in Terre Haute. There are also damage reports to vehicles on I-69 in northern Monroe County.

Local storm reports from the National Weather Service include a 15-inch diameter tree and shingle damage in downtown Gosport. Ellettsville is also reporting tree damage.

Tornado Warning including Gosport IN, Paragon IN and Stinesville IN until 10:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/KqIzSjHXte — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 18, 2026

Tornado Warning including Bloomington IN and Nashville IN until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nAIloVae85 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 18, 2026

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m. update

A tornado watch is in effect for most all of central and southern Indiana until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Severe storms including damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are likely to start by early evening.

Forecasters predict the corridor of greatest tornado threat includes much of the I-70 corridor including Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Terre Haute.

The timing of greatest tornado threat is 8 p.m. to midnight.

Officials urge all residents to have a safety plan in place and be ready to act when severe weather is imminent.

Supercells forming in Illinois will move into Indiana through the evening.



A few tornadoes are likely with the more isolated storms, including the potential for a strong (EF2+) tornado or two. Giant hail (2”+), and damaging winds over 80 mph are also possible. #inwx pic.twitter.com/q6bjaQMCxb — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 17, 2026

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