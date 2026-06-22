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Monroe County recovers from EF2 tornado

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
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WFIU/WTIU News
EF2 tornado from last Wednesday damaged homes, knocked down trees, and power lines.

Severe storms prompted another tornado warning in Monroe County Sunday night, triggering emergency alerts across the county, including an Indiana University Bloomington Alert.

However, an emergency official said damage was limited, compared with the EF2 tornado last Wednesday.

Monroe County Emergency Management Deputy Director Justin Baker said no injuries were reported from Sunday's storms, and the county received only one report of a home damaged by a fallen tree.

Baker said Sunday's damage was far less extensive than last week's tornado, which damaged homes, knocked down trees and power lines, and injured one person in northwestern Monroe County. No fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, recovery efforts from last week's tornado continue.

Baker said the American Red Cross assistance center in Stinesville had been assisting affected residents but closed Monday afternoon after receiving few requests for help. Assistance remains available through the organization's hotline at 1-800-733-2767.

Residents may also apply for Indiana's State Disaster Relief Fund if they are uninsured or underinsured.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
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