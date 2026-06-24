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12 tornadoes reported in southern Indiana Sunday

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
On Sunday, a powerful multi-state severe weather system swept through the Midwest producing tornadoes in Sullivan and Martin counties.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
On Sunday, a powerful multi-state severe weather system swept through the Midwest producing tornadoes in Sullivan and Martin counties.

Multiple tornadoes are being confirmed from Sunday’s severe weather that swept through the Midwest.

National Weather Service storm survey teams are reporting 12 tornadoes in southern Indiana.

Read more: Monroe County recovers from EF2 tornado

A map showing the path of the EF0 tornado west of the Columbus airport.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
The EF0 tornado west of Columbus airport recorded winds of 85 mph.

An EF1 tornado with 100 miles per hour winds touched down in Hymera south of Terre Haute in Sullivan County for about three miles. It snapped and uprooted trees before damaging a barn off County Road 300 E.

Three EF0 tornadoes with winds up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Owen, Bartholomew, and Martin Counties.

Damage reports include roofs peeled off barns and widespread tree destruction.

No one was hurt or injured.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
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