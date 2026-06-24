12 tornadoes reported in southern Indiana Sunday

Multiple tornadoes are being confirmed from Sunday’s severe weather that swept through the Midwest.

National Weather Service storm survey teams are reporting 12 tornadoes in southern Indiana.

Read more: Monroe County recovers from EF2 tornado

National Weather Service, Indianapolis The EF0 tornado west of Columbus airport recorded winds of 85 mph.

An EF1 tornado with 100 miles per hour winds touched down in Hymera south of Terre Haute in Sullivan County for about three miles. It snapped and uprooted trees before damaging a barn off County Road 300 E.

Three EF0 tornadoes with winds up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Owen, Bartholomew, and Martin Counties.

Damage reports include roofs peeled off barns and widespread tree destruction.

No one was hurt or injured.