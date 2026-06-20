Housing advocates share proposal for Seminary Pointe

Affordable housing advocates met over the weekend to discuss their proposal for preserving a low-income apartment property south of downtown.

Organizers with Bloomington Homes for All, a local group focused on housing affordability, presented details of the proposal at a public forum Saturday.

Watch: Thomson on saving Seminary Pointe

Their main proposal is for the city’s Redevelopment Commission to sell a property near the site planned for the new convention center to the Capital Improvement Board, the group tasked with acquiring property for the center.

The sale would be on condition that the CIB transfer the Seminary Pointe apartment complex to a nonprofit or some other form of community-controlled organization. Then a planned hotel near the convention center could be built on a different lot than the Seminary Pointe property.

Such a purchase and land swap would protect 29 apartment tenants and four businesses, according to Bryce Greene, a local organizer and PhD candidate at IU who shared details of the plan and answered questions during Saturday's event at the Monroe County Public Library's downtown branch.

“The businesses, the tenants, the community spaces there, they’ll be obliterated” unless the group's proposal or one similar to it is adopted, he said. “No more Friendly Beasts, no more units of affordable housing, no more of that—just a hotel.”

Greene said that his group's leaders were heartened by Mayor Kerry Thomson’s recent comments in support of an arrangement that would preserve Seminary Pointe.

Bloomington City Council members threw their support behind the idea in a unanimous letter to the redevelopment commission earlier this month.

On Thursday, Mayor Thomson issued a statement reiterating that she preferred placing the hotel on the College Square lot.

“I continue to believe College Square is an ideal location for the convention center hotel," she said, noting that the redevelopment commission can't consider offers that aren't submitted through its recently issued request for proposals.

The mayor said that "it is my sincere hope that the Capital Improvement Board or its hotel development partner will bring forward a proposal."

Saturday’s event was held in coalition with the Avalon Community Lands Trust and the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

