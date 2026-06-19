Braun calls for rehearing of AES case that resulted in $71M utility rate hike

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday said he wants the state’s top ratepayer advocate to ask regulators to reconsider their decision to allow a $71 million increase for AES Indiana customers.

“Yesterday’s decision by the (Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission) to allow another rate increase by AES is unacceptable,” Braun said in a written statement. “When I appointed Abby Gray as the ratepayer advocate at the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, I knew she would help me fight for Hoosiers.”

He called on Gray to petition the IURC for a reconsideration and rehearing of the case, adding, “My priority is improving affordability for Hoosiers.”

Gray called Braun’s support for ratepayers “unprecedented” and said her staff “will work diligently to make this filing on behalf of ratepayers.”

Both criticized the IURC’s decision after the 3-1 vote Wednesday.

The approved deal allows AES Indiana to collect an additional $71 million from customers, significantly less than the $193 million increase initially requested by the utility. AES had previously agreed to a settlement with a $91 million increase.

But the hike is still significantly more than what Gray said was warranted. She had proposed a $21 million reduction in current rates.

AES Indiana provides electricity service to about 490,000 homes and businesses in Indianapolis and some nearby areas.

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