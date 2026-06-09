© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

City council approves letter in favor of land subsidy

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
A photo of a 2-story housing building at Seminary Pointe.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The deal would keep Seminary Pointe as an affordable housing community while the Capital Improvement Board builds a convention center host hotel on College Square.

Bloomington city council members are now giving the Seminary Pointe and College Square property deal a vote of confidence.

Council unanimously approved a letter to the city’s redevelopment commission using the convention center north parcel called College Square as a city subsidy for affordable housing.

It would keep Seminary Pointe as an affordable housing community while the Capital Improvement Board builds a convention center host hotel on College Square.

That’s contrary to a 2024 letter where council asked the RDC to be repaid the $7 million it spent on acquiring College Square.

That led the CIB to look at other properties for the host hotel since it doesn’t have any assets – other than real estate to the west and south of the convention center.

A map and assessed value of properties owned by the CIB for the expansion project.
Capital Improvement Board
A map and assessed value of properties owned by the CIB for the expansion project.

Council member Isabel Piedmont-Smith said the proposal is an exciting opportunity that negates recouping the cost of the College Square site.

“The vision of preserving Seminary Pointe as affordable housing, affordable business commercial property and a community space is something that should be given a chance,” she said.

But it might be too late. The CIB is moving forward on environmental reports, land appraisal, and demolition permits on the Seminary Pointe properties.

Read more: Seminary Pointe leases extended until end of August

It’s also seeking proposals with a June 30 deadline for a hotel on other properties to the west and south of the convention center.

The RDC is seeking public proposals through July 20 for the College Square property.

The RDC meets on June 15.
Tags
News City LimitsFeatured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.