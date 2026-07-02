Where Monroe County residents can watch fireworks this weekend

In and around Monroe County, residents are not short on options for watching firework shows on the Fourth of July.

The Monroe County Fairgrounds planned a fireworks display last weekend but was forced to postpone until September 26 due to inclement weather.

However, several events around Monroe County are open for the public to celebrate America’s 250th birthday this weekend.

The Ellettsville Fire Department is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration outside of Edgewood Junior high on Saturday.

Chris Clouse, Deputy Fire Chief at EFD, says the joy of celebrating the day is very simple.

“It’s just a nice event for the community to come together and enjoy being here in America,” Clouse said.

The grounds will be open for people to spend time in preparation for the fireworks show Saturday night. The rain date for the event is set for July 10.

The Lake Lemon Conservancy District will also host a fireworks show at Riddle Point Park on the Fourth.

The event will have food trucks as well as a playground and beach.

Leading up to the fireworks, several live music acts will perform at the Lake Lemon Marina, including JC Clements, Bambi Killjoy and Paddy Trio and Friends.

Adam Casey, district manager at Lake Lemon, said the scenes provide attendees with a great atmosphere.

“It’s a very popular event and just a beautiful location out here for the fireworks,” Casey said. “The sound and echoes are amazing in the valley.”

The Bloomington Speedway will host its annual fireworks show on Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. with races beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event boasts a wide range of classes including super stocks, lightning sprints, and more.

General Manager Andy Bradley said this is a particularly important year to celebrate.

“In the times that we are facing right now, I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Bradley said. “Everybody needs to get out of their houses and have a great time.”