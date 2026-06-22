Monroe County Fair promises food, fun, and fireworks

The Monroe County Fair kicks off this Friday with a fireworks show and cruise-in.

Attractions will include monster truck rides, a demolition derby, laser tag, games, a rodeo, carnival rides, and live music.

Exhibits of everything from baked goods and jams to quilts and photography will be on display in the open class division, and nearly 1,000 4-H members will exhibit projects in categories such as woodworking, animal education, and fine art.

County 4-H Youth Development Educator Clint Deck said the fair is a culmination of projects that 4-H members have been working on all year.

“The fair is a way to kind of put the capstone on every experience, whether it's a woodworking project, or you are trying to get the best cat personality this year,” Deck said.

The Fair runs from Saturday, June 27, to Sunday, July 5. Tickets are $5 for attendees over 13, $3 for kids ages 6 - 12, and free for children 5 years old and under.

Gates open for Friday’s firework show at 7 p.m.