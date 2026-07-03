Monroe Lake open to boaters over Fourth of July weekend

While water levels at Monroe Lake are still well above normal, the lake is open and safe for boating this holiday weekend.

The reservoir is 12 feet above normal pool level.

All beaches on the lake remain closed due to flooding and are expected to remain closed until at least the beginning of August.

Boats can launch from the high-water boat ramp at Cutright SRA and courtesy docks at Fairfax and Paynetown. Rentals are available at Lake Monroe Boat Rental, Two Herons Marina, and Fourwinds Marina.

Motorized boats should exercise caution, as floodwaters often bring additional debris into the lake.

Swimming off boats is permitted. Boaters and swimmers should always wear appropriate personal flotation devices around water.

The campground at Paynetown SRA is open, with the following individual campsites closed: non-electric sites P5–P18, P20, P22, P24, P29, P39, P41–P51 and electric sites 171, 172.

The marina, activity center, and fishing pier at Paynetown SRA are closed, along with the Twin Oaks, Paynetown, and Lakeview Shelters and southern half of the Tree Trek Trail.

The lower section of the Osprey Trail and southern end of the Homestead Loop are inaccessible.

The Fairfax Beach Shelter at Fairfax SRA is closed.

The fishing pier and road to Two Herons Marina at Cutright SRA are closed. The main boat ramp is closed but the high-water boat ramp is open.

Pinegrove and Cartop SRAs are completely closed.

Courtesy docks are not available at Moore’s Creek and Salt Creek SRAs.

Allens Creek SRA and Crooked Creek SRA are not impacted by the current water level.