Dozens become US citizens in Indianapolis as ‘birthday gift’ for America’s 250th

Thirty-five years led to one moment for Jose Benavides.

On Thursday morning, under a large tent outside Indianapolis’ Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Benavides became a citizen of the United States. He sported a red-and-white tie under a blue suit. He said it wasn’t intentional; a lot of what he owns is patriotic.

A truck and bus driver originally from El Salvador, Benavides previously stayed under different temporary programs since arriving in the United States more than three decades ago. His children were born in the country, and his mother, who attended Thursday’s ceremony, is also naturalized. His family is here. His life is here.

Jack Forrest / Indiana Capital Chronicle Jose Benavides (right) poses for a photo with his mother after becoming a naturalized citizen on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

“And I’m going to die here, I guess,” he joked.

He and 75 others from nearly 30 countries were naturalized Thursday. Some also wore suits or patriotic clothing. Others donned jeans, polo shirts, dresses, turbans, hijabs and a sunhat.

And wielding miniature American flags and foldable fans to combat an extreme heat warning, they together raised their right hands and vowed to support, defend and bear allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, the culmination of their path to citizenship.

The annual naturalization ceremony ahead of July Fourth had added meaning for some before the country’s 250th anniversary. Sarah Evans Barker, senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, placed a birthday hat on the bench.

“Each of you,” she told the new citizens, “is a birthday gift to us on this birthday celebration.”

The naturalization also came days after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship.

“While that may not directly affect the naturalized citizens who we celebrate today,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said to attendees, “immigrants across America, though, can now rest assured that their children, and their grandchildren and every child born in the United States of America will always have a place in this country.”

But much of the celebration looked ahead. Shahrukh Khan, a new citizen originally from Pakistan, told attendees that their differences in culture and experience makes them stronger.

Citizenship is “a lifelong commitment that starts from today to this country and its communities,” Khan said.

In the short term, Jana Lau is looking forward to July Fourth staples: the fireworks, the barbecue. In November, she’s ready to vote for the first time.

Jack Forrest / Indiana Capital Chronicle New citizens recite the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Lau and her mother, Ngie Ping, both became citizens Thursday. Lau traveled home from Georgia, where she attended school and is a nurse, to take the oath with her mom. Both practiced the words heavily, reading it over and over.

They moved to Indiana six years ago, originally coming from Malaysia. Ping’s husband was naturalized two months ago, and her son will be by the end of the month. A graduate of the University of Michigan and piano teacher, she’d long wanted her children to receive an American education.

“It’s an important day,” Lau said. “I like to have the entire family with me.”

This family was among dozens of people — friends, relatives and officials — there to support the new citizens. Joshua Interiano Tuchez’s girlfriend became naturalized Thursday, which he called “one of the biggest moments of her life.”

“It means the world just seeing her happy,” he said. “Going through maybe a process that many might not seem like oh so huge, but to many people is such a big deal.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

