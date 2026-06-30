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Noon Edition

Celebrating America's 250th birthday during a time of divide

By Patrick Beane
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
A flight of four F-35's fly near the Washington Monument before President Donald Trump speaks at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)
Jen Golbeck / AP Photo
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FR172329 AP
A flight of four F-35's fly near the Washington Monument before President Donald Trump speaks at the opening of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)

On Saturday, the United States will celebrate its 250th birthday.

In towns and communities across the nation, Americans will gather to honor the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, when the 13 colonies announced their split from Great Britain.

And over the past 250 years later, those 13 colonies grew to 50 states and the United States has become one of the world’s superpowers.

Read more: Indiana going all out to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

Indiana University has a number of events scheduled this summer to commemorate the anniversary. An exhibit at the Lilly Library titled, “The Declaration of Independence: The Motives, The Moment,” looks at how the colonies reached the point of insurrection.

Watch: WFIU’s The State of Inquiry Podcast: America 250

And, the nation’s capital is celebrating with a two-week long “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall. But like most events over the past decade or two, claims of its politization have driven a wedge into the celebration.

But for some, the celebration of the country’s 250th birthday has turned into more of a wake.

Read more: America turns 250. Not everyone is celebrating

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss America's 250th anniversary - if we're living up to the revolutionary ideals, how today's cultural wars fit in the country's history, how we’re celebrating the Fourth this year and why some may not feel like celebrating.

This show is being pre-recorded, so there will be no call-in available.

You can record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Erika Dowell, Executive Associate Director, IU’s Lilly Library
Leslie Lenkowsky, Professor Emeritus, IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs
Carl Weinberg, Retired Adjunct Professor, IU Department of History

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane