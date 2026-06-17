How LGBTQ+ Hoosiers are celebrating Pride Month amid legislative attacks

June is Pride Month, a month-long observance commemorating the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) culture and community.

Indiana started celebrating Pride in 1990 with the Celebration on the Circle event in downtown Indianapolis. Today, over 40 Pride events are celebrated throughout the state, from small rural events to several-day festivals.

But this year has been a challenging one for LGBTQ rights in Indiana, with a federal appeals court upholding an Indiana law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents, the state banning transgender Hoosiers from updating their gender on driver’s licenses and birth certificates, and legislative attempts to ban transgender people from using bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Read more: Indiana governor declares Pride month ‘nuclear family month’

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss how Pride Month is being celebrated in Indiana amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state and the federal level.

This show is being pre-recorded due to our usual Friday show falling on a federal holiday.

GUESTS

Elisabeth Solchik, Spencer Pride

Melanie Davis, the Front Door community center in Bloomington