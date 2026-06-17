© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

How LGBTQ+ Hoosiers are celebrating Pride Month amid legislative attacks

By Eddie Stewart
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
Hoosiers gathered at the Statehouse on Jan. 30 to protest bills targeting LGBTQ+ youth.
Lauren Chapman / IPB News File Photo
Over 40 Pride events are celebrated in Indiana in the 27th year of Pride Month's federal designation.

June is Pride Month, a month-long observance commemorating the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) culture and community.

Indiana started celebrating Pride in 1990 with the Celebration on the Circle event in downtown Indianapolis. Today, over 40 Pride events are celebrated throughout the state, from small rural events to several-day festivals.

But this year has been a challenging one for LGBTQ rights in Indiana, with a federal appeals court upholding an Indiana law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents, the state banning transgender Hoosiers from updating their gender on driver’s licenses and birth certificates, and legislative attempts to ban transgender people from using bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Read more: Indiana governor declares Pride month ‘nuclear family month’

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss how Pride Month is being celebrated in Indiana amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state and the federal level.

This show is being pre-recorded due to our usual Friday show falling on a federal holiday.

GUESTS

Elisabeth Solchik, Spencer Pride

Melanie Davis, the Front Door community center in Bloomington

Noon Edition
Stay Connected
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart