How to address the challenges of providing rural health care

Rural Hoosiers already face obstacles in getting health care.

There are counties that face shortages of doctors and nurses, treatment facilities or are located in health care deserts. Two counties bordering Monroe - Brown and Owen – don’t have hospitals. Others have had to scale back services.

Read more: Greene County hospital to end labor, delivery services

Rural Hoosiers are also more likely to have higher risk factors such as higher rates of smoking, high blood pressure and obesity. Coupled with higher rates of poverty and fewer options for health care, it presents even more challenges for those needing care.

That access only gets harder with cuts to Medicare and changes to Medicaid.

Read more: Americans begin to lose Medicaid under Trump's work rules

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the financial and staffing issues for rural hospitals and the challenge of treating those in need in health care deserts.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Brenda Reetz, CEO, Greene County General Hospital

Dr. Robert Stone, Palliative Care, IU Health