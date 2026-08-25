© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

Celebrating legendary IU broadcaster Don Fischer

By WFIU/WTIU News
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
Jake Lindsay
Don Fischer calling an IU men's basketball game in December 2025.

For more than half a century, Don Fischer has narrated the triumphs, heartbreaks, and defining moments of Indiana University athletics.

From national championships and iconic buzzer-beaters to unforgettable football Saturdays, his voice has become inseparable from the Hoosier experience.

This Friday, WTIU will debut a documentary on the legendary voice of IU sports called “Timeless: Don Fischer’s Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports.”

Read more: “Timeless” premieres August 28 on WTIU

“Timeless” tells the story of the legendary broadcaster whose career spans generations of IU fans and athletes. Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, the documentary explores Fischer’s unlikely rise from a small-town Illinois upbringing to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in college sports.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll talk with the reporters behind the documentary about the process, what they’ve learned about Fischer and why it is important to document the career of an IU living legend.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Mark Alesia, WTIU Senior News Editor and producer of “Timeless”
Tyler Lake, WTIU video producer and editor of "Timeless"
Elyse Perry, WTIU journalist and assistant producer of "Timeless"

Tags
Noon Edition Noon EditionFeatured
Stay Connected
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News