Celebrating legendary IU broadcaster Don Fischer

For more than half a century, Don Fischer has narrated the triumphs, heartbreaks, and defining moments of Indiana University athletics.

From national championships and iconic buzzer-beaters to unforgettable football Saturdays, his voice has become inseparable from the Hoosier experience.

This Friday, WTIU will debut a documentary on the legendary voice of IU sports called “Timeless: Don Fischer’s Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports.”

Read more: “Timeless” premieres August 28 on WTIU

“Timeless” tells the story of the legendary broadcaster whose career spans generations of IU fans and athletes. Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, the documentary explores Fischer’s unlikely rise from a small-town Illinois upbringing to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in college sports.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll talk with the reporters behind the documentary about the process, what they’ve learned about Fischer and why it is important to document the career of an IU living legend.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Mark Alesia, WTIU Senior News Editor and producer of “Timeless”

Tyler Lake, WTIU video producer and editor of "Timeless"

Elyse Perry, WTIU journalist and assistant producer of "Timeless"