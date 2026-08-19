How to move forward with cuts to SNAP, Medicaid programs

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 is projected to reduce Medicaid enrollment by 7.5 million people. That includes more than 340,000 in the state of Indiana.

That equates to an 18.5% drop in Medicaid in the state that ranks among the steepest in the country. It’s put stress on hospitals – particularly in rural areas -and healthcare providers to take care of uninsured patients in the state.

Another four million people have lost access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a result of the bill, including roughly 92,000 in Indiana.

Read more: Medicaid and SNAP cuts will harm students and local economies

The impact hits hard on school children in the state. According to the Indiana Department of Education, fewer than half of the one million children eligible for free meals at school are getting them.

That’s because in Indiana, more than two thirds of the schools eligible for the federal meal service program opted out this year. Indiana ranks 47th in the nation for participation in the program.

Read more: Cuts to SNAP, Medicaid could impact free school meals at high-poverty schools

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll explore how federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid are affecting local individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Julio Alonsa, Executive Director, Hoosier Hills Food Bank

Tim Clougher, Assistant Director, Community Kitchen of Monroe County

Erin Macey, Director, Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute