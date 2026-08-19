© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

How to move forward with cuts to SNAP, Medicaid programs

By Patrick Beane
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
The Family and Social Services Administration said it can’t estimate how long people will be waiting for services because that depends on how many people are part of a priority category each month.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 is projected to reduce Medicaid enrollment by 7.5 million people. That includes more than 340,000 in the state of Indiana.

That equates to an 18.5% drop in Medicaid in the state that ranks among the steepest in the country. It’s put stress on hospitals – particularly in rural areas -and healthcare providers to take care of uninsured patients in the state.

Another four million people have lost access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a result of the bill, including roughly 92,000 in Indiana.

Read more: Medicaid and SNAP cuts will harm students and local economies

The impact hits hard on school children in the state. According to the Indiana Department of Education, fewer than half of the one million children eligible for free meals at school are getting them.

That’s because in Indiana, more than two thirds of the schools eligible for the federal meal service program opted out this year. Indiana ranks 47th in the nation for participation in the program.

Read more: Cuts to SNAP, Medicaid could impact free school meals at high-poverty schools

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll explore how federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid are affecting local individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. 

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Julio Alonsa, Executive Director, Hoosier Hills Food Bank
Tim Clougher, Assistant Director, Community Kitchen of Monroe County
Erin Macey, Director, Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute

Noon Edition
Stay Connected
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane