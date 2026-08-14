The following announcement is presented in a press release format.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports Premieres August 28 on WTIU

Special sneak-peek screening planned at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before statewide television premiere

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For more than 50 years, Don Fischer's voice has provided the soundtrack to Indiana University athletics, narrating championships, buzzer-beaters, game-winning drives, and unforgettable Hoosier moments for generations of fans.

On August 28 at 6:30 p.m., WTIU will premiere Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports, a new documentary from Indiana Public Media celebrating one of the most recognizable voices in college sports broadcasting.

Before the statewide television premiere, fans will have an opportunity to experience the film in one of the most iconic venues in Indiana University athletics.

A free special sneak-peek screening of Timeless will take place on:

Special Sneak Peek Screening

Thursday, August 27

7:00 p.m.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Indiana

The event will give fans an opportunity to celebrate Don Fischer's remarkable career in the home of IU Basketball, where so many of the moments featured in the documentary first unfolded.

Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, Timeless traces Fischer's unlikely path to becoming the longtime Voice of the Hoosiers and explores the lasting connection between a broadcaster and generations of Indiana University fans.

"For many Hoosiers, Don Fischer's voice is inseparable from the memories that define IU athletics," said Mark Alesia, producer and writer of Timeless. "This documentary is a celebration of his extraordinary career, but also of the fans and traditions that have made Indiana University athletics so meaningful for generations."

In addition to the television premiere, Indiana Public Media will host a series of free community screenings throughout Indiana during September. Select events may include special guests, conversations and Q&A sessions, IU-themed activities, and additional fan experiences.

Community Screening Schedule

All screenings are free and open to the public.

Special Sneak Peek Screening

August 27, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Indiana

September 2, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

YES Cinema

Columbus, Indiana

September 9, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

Spencer, Indiana

September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Brown County Public Library

Nashville, Indiana

September 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Mitchell Opera House

Mitchell, Indiana

September 22, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Thompson Recital Hall, DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Additional screening events may be announced.

More information about the documentary, trailer, and screening events is available at:

https://www.ipm.org/features/timeless

About the Documentary

Timeless: Don Fischer's Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports tells the story of legendary broadcaster Don Fischer, whose voice has accompanied Indiana University athletics for more than five decades. Through historic recordings, archival footage, and interviews, the documentary explores the enduring relationship between a broadcaster, his university, and generations of fans.

About Indiana Public Media

Indiana Public Media is home to WTIU Public Television, WFIU Public Radio, and a collection of locally produced news, arts, culture, and public affairs programming serving audiences throughout Indiana and beyond.

Media Contact

Jesse Loudenbarger

Marketing Director

Indiana Public Media

jloudenb@iu.edu

(812) 855-2119

